Access Group International Joins Launch of International Chamber of Commerce in Europe, Asia and Africa

Access Group International - AGI proudly sponsored the launch of the International Chamber of Commerce for Europe, Asia and Africa, held at the Congress Hall in Biltmore Hotel - Tbilisi. Represented by Dr. Sadeddine Mneimneh, Chairman of AGI where he was appointed as vice president of the International Trade and Business Organization in Eurasia and Africa, the company underlined its pivotal role in forthcoming international projects across various industries. Dr. Mneimneh highlighted the significant opportunities that the new chamber will provide and emphasized the strategic importance of strengthening Georgian relations within this global framework.