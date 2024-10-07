Gegidze Expands with Acquisition of Team Up in September 2024

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a strategic move underscoring the increasing demand for top talent globally, Gegidze, digital business solutions provider based in Tbilisi, Georgia, acquired Team Up in September 2024.

"What drives us is building something of lasting value. Expansion and profit naturally follow when you're doing the right work. With Team Up, we're connecting global brands with top talent in Georgia and nearby regions, creating real opportunities," said Valerian Gegidze, CEO of Gegidze.

Team Up: A Talent Hub in the Caucasus

Founded in 2021, Team Up quickly earned a reputation for connecting top talent in Georgia and the surrounding countries with European businesses. By 2024, the company operated in six countries, offering over 40 specialized positions to more than 30 clients worldwide.

With impressive growth and quality HR services, Team Up's integration into Gegidze signals great potential. This acquisition will enable Gegidze to expand its global reach and deliver even more powerful solutions, including a merged talent pool of 4000+ vetted professionals.

CEO of Team Up and the Founder of Gegidze

Gegidze and Team Up were working separately on a talent marketplace project to showcase their pool of professionals who had qualified through several stages of interviews, case studies, and personality tests.

Now, with their combined resources, global partners will gain access to an even broader range of skills and expertise from the Caucasus and neighboring regions.

A New Era for Gegidze Agency

Since its founding in 2017, Gegidze has become a multi-faceted digital business leader in Georgia, providing innovative solutions across HR, digital, finance, and legal consultancy.

With the acquisition of Team Up, the company is positioned to deliver even greater value through an expanded range of services, including:

HR Services: Staff Augmentation & Employer of Record (EOR)

Digital Transformation Services

Finance & Tax Services

Legal Services

This acquisition benefits employees first and foremost. The combined teams of Gegidze and Team Up will now have more opportunities for growth and development, including working on larger, global projects and accessing better tools and resources. As a result, clients will enjoy more customized talent solutions.

With the growing demand for digital services and skilled talent, this acquisition positions Gegidze to provide even more tailored and comprehensive solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.