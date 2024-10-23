Nino Enukidze introduced the AI4Globe initiative at the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders Summit

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At this year's Young Global Leaders Summit, hosted by the World Economic Forum in Singapore, Nino Enukidze, the Rector of Business and Technology University, presented the AI4Globe project, discussing the importance of integrating future technologies into education.

AI4Globe, a BTU-initiated project, aims to promote artificial intelligence literacy worldwide. Its target groups include academia, businesses, women, children, and young people. BTU has already launched training and retraining programs for these groups. AI4Globe is set to become one of the first innovative educational projects to be exported globally. Key supporters of the project include the UN's Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (UNICRI), UN Women, UNICEF, the European Business Association (EBA), and top European universities and innovation centers.

In her speech at the Singapore summit, Nino Enukidze highlighted the vast potential of artificial intelligence, stressing the importance of its ethical and responsible use. She also underscored the need for international cooperation to enhance digital literacy and economic prosperity while mitigating risks related to data privacy and cyber hygiene.

It is noteworthy that in 2024, Nino Enukidze was recognized as one of Georgia's representatives in the World Economic Forum's prestigious Young Global Leaders ranking. Published every three years, this list selects around 100 global leaders who are seen as having the vision to tackle the world's most pressing challenges.