"Park Boulevard" Sales have begun! The multifunctional, large-scale complex contains 17 residential buildings

By Entrepreneur-ის გუნდი

The multifunctional, large-scale complex contains 17 residential buildings. At this stage, customers can buy apartments from 68 sq.m. Park Boulevard fulfills customer wishes. The construction is made with high-quality building materials, seismically resistant creeping (tunnel) mold method. Buildings are equipped with a fire protection system, modern elevators, water pressure hydrophores.

The main advantage of the complex is the park located on an area of up to 8 hectares. which includes more than 10,000 plants, 2.2 km long boulevard, more than 5 km long bicycle path, children's playgrounds and a space for pets.

The customer can already contact the sales office at the phone number: (+995) 591 16 55 55
