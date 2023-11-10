Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa Gonio - an exclusive investment opportunity

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Near Batumi, on the beachfront of Gonio, the real estate development company "Pontus" is building a 5-star hotel - Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa Gonio. The resort is set to open in 2027 and will be managed by Rotana, an international company distinguished and reputable in the hospitality industry. Built to Rotana standards, the hotel will have 546 rooms and cater to both short-term and long-term visitors.

The budget of the project is 70 million US dollars. Interested investors will have an opportunity to own hotel rooms and receive a proportional share of their investment in the hotel, which the Rotana team will manage for at least 20 years. Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa Gonio is a pivotal project for the region - more than 400 people will be employed before and during the hotel's opening. With its scale and diverse infrastructure, the hotel will definitely become a new gem in the Adjara region.

The project's feasibility has been assessed by Cushman & Wakefield, and ROI has been established at 14%. The index of growth of the investment would be at 80% in the coming three years until the completion of construction works.

The Pontus team has been part of Georgia's real estate business since 2016, researching and analyzing the local market. Managing director of the company, Irakli Varshalomidze, notes that, based on the research of Cushman & Wakefield and the involvement of Rotana experts, the demand for 5-star hotels in Georgia is growing, and, currently, the supply needs to catch up. This fact triggered the exclusive partnership with Rotana and the creation of a new brand, Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa – Gonio, boasting a unique concept and idea.

"During the last five years, despite the 2-year-long pandemic, the average occupancy of hotels in Batumi increased by 15% to 67%, and the average price of hotel rooms increased by 20% to $100. Around 250 hotels operate in Batumi, with 12,000 rooms - a total of 20,000 beds. The visitor-to-bed ratio is 5.38, compared to a world average of 15 per 1,000 visitors. The current hotel room occupancy and the growing demand allow for three times more hotel room supply in the region. For 5-star hotels, this ratio is even higher. This was one of the essential factors in our decision to build a 5-star hotel", - says Irakli Varshalomidze.

What makes Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa Gonio unique?

Gonio is known for its beautiful coastline, clear water, and stunning mountain views in Georgia. Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa Gonio is being built on the beachfront just 20 minutes from Batumi and 15 minutes from Sarfi and the Georgia-Turkey border.

Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa Gonio will be an outstanding space on the Black Sea coastline, combining three restaurants, outdoor and indoor pools, a panoramic rooftop bar, conference and lounge spaces, a private beach, a casino, and many other entertainment and leisure facilities.

Exclusive offer for investors

Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa Gonio allows investors to earn a passive income in a 5-star international brand hotel. Along with owning the hotel room, regardless of whether the room they own is rented out, they will receive a proportional share of the investment from the hotel's revenue.

"50% of the hotel's income is distributed to the investors, and the remaining 50% covers the building's and the hotel's operational costs in full. Investors do not pay any additional or hidden fees for the maintenance or rental of their property. The hotel management company Rotana covers all costs", Varshalomidze notes.

A significant benefit is that investors will have an 80% discount on the hotel rooms they own during the holiday period.

Investors also have the opportunity to purchase several apartments in one lot jointly, the investment value being at least one million USD. In this case, an additional 15% discount will be provided to the advertised prices, positively impacting ROI and other financial indicators.

Sales to the general public officially started three weeks ago, and the response has been overwhelming. Investors are mainly from Middle Eastern countries - United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

What should we know about Rotana?

The history of Rotana began in the 1990s in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, when the first Rotana hotel was opened. Since then, the brand's portfolio has come to include more than 100 hotels in 36 cities worldwide.

Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa Gonio is essential to the brand's international expansion. Rotana's first project in Georgia is the largest in Europe, and is one of the 30 hotels in various locations worldwide that Rotana plans to open over the next three years.

When asked why Pontus was chosen to implement the mentioned project, Rotana's Chief Operating Officer Eddie Tanus noted that Pontus Capital is an outstanding player in the Georgian investment market, with a team of professionals, a successful portfolio, and a strong track record of promoting growth and innovation.

"We are happy to cooperate with them on Rotana's first five-star hotel project in Georgia. This partnership underscores our commitment to high-end hospitality and a shared vision of creating unique and unforgettable guest experiences. With deep ties between Georgian culture and language and the Arab world, our partnership is a natural fit. We are looking forward to the successful launch of the hotel and contributing to the development of Georgia's hospitality and tourism market," says Eddy Tanus.

The official contract between Rotana and Pontus was signed this year on May 26, Georgian Independence Day, a symbolic and important national day, though construction works started much earlier, in November 2022. Today, the capital invested in the project and construction work totals 14 million US dollars. Construction works are set for completion by the end of 2026, and the hotel will start operating in 2027. Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa Gonio Georgia is scheduled to open on Independence Day, May 26, 2027.

