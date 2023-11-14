Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Setanta Sports, the leading sports multimedia platform in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, together with Netflix - the world's leading streaming service, are starting an exclusive partnership in 13 countries with the common goal to combine sports and other entertainment media into one and offer even more convenience to their audiences. This is excellent news for sports fans, entertainment content viewers, and those who love to watch both.

The bundle is called the Fan Pack and allows users to access both streaming services with a single subscription. Viewers in Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan can purchase the Fan Pack through the Setanta Sports website. Setanta Sports and Netflix are expanding their partnership, and this offer will soon be available in all countries where Setanta Sports broadcasts.

What does the Fan Pack offer include?

Suppose you are looking forward to the critical match of the season, a UFC championship fight, or high-speed racing, but you are also drawn to other types of entertainment, TV series like The Witcher - allowing you to travel to a fantasy world, The Crown - to immerse yourself in historical drama, or Beckham - to learn about the life of a legendary athlete. Yes, the Fan Pack offers it all!

For those who don't yet consider themselves sports fans, but want to discover a new passion, it will give the broadest range of choices. Now, with just one subscription, you can watch, for instance, Formula 1 on the Setanta Sports platform and simultaneously deepen your knowledge of this sport with the Netflix documentary series Drive to Survive, or turn to the world of tennis with the series BreakPoint.

"We are delighted to partner with Netflix and offer an exclusive sports and entertainment content bundle," – said Tamar Badashvili, Setanta Sports Deputy General Director. "With an outstanding library of thousands of movies and shows, Netflix will further diversify our market offer. The Fan Pack is a unique offering that combines our premium sports content with the world-famous Netflix content. Our partnership reinvents entertainment, where every viewer can find what they are looking for."

"We are constantly striving to improve access to Netflix members on all devices - TV, mobile phone, tablet, or PC, at home or on the go," – said Maia Porcinska, Head of Business Development, Netflix Central and Eastern Europe. "It's great that with this partnership, we are making Netflix even more available to viewers interested in sports and entertainment content in multiple countries simultaneously."

Where and how to purchase the Fan Pack?

To take advantage of the Setanta Sports and Netflix bundle, go to setantasports.com/fanpack and select the package of your choice.

Basic: 9.39 euros.

Standard: 11.79 euros.

Premium: 13.99 euros.