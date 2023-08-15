Smarter – a leading company innovating Georgia with smart home systems

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Did you know that your apartment and office doors, heating-cooling system, lighting, audio streaming, and other similar devices can all be managed and controlled remotely? Smart digital devices and home automation products do just that - let you remotely control your space as you see fit, from wherever you are in the world.

Georgian company "Smarter" was the first to introduce automation systems and smart home products to the Georgian market. They have since improved work, living, entertainment, and leisure environments for numerous people countrywide. Smarter offers customers smart solutions based on the latest technology and smart products, and is a leader in covering the market in Georgia in this field.

How was Smarter founded?

The idea to start the Smarter business originated in 2015 when company founders Dimitri Abuladze and Sandro Mchedlishvili bought smart digital devices for personal use from eBay. They found what they had bought to be practical, and it impressed not only them but their friends too. The pair decided to offer smart home products and systems to a broader audience in Georgia. After they researched the devices, talked to professionals in the industry, and learned about different experiences in different countries, Smarter was launched.

Before starting their own business, Dimitri and Sandro had already gained a lot of experience working in various management positions in sales and marketing. This helped the newly formed company to achieve excellent results in a short period of time and to place itself correctly on the market.

Starting Smarter was a risk for both Dimitri and Sandro, seeing them having to give up their careers, leave their comfort zone, and devote all their time and resources to their business venture – but it paid off!

"The most difficult decision for both of us was the leap from successful careers to owning a business. We had to give up our income and reputation to start running the business, and at first we faced a lot of rejection as new entrepreneurs. But we kept motivated and completely focused on Smarter. It was a risky choice to dedicate ourselves to, but it turned out to be the best decision we could have made," Dimitri tells Entrepreneur.

What are the Smarter products and service offerings?

Smarter offers customers various services and products - smart home products and automated home systems, complete electrical equipment, fire detection and alarm systems, and video surveillance systems.

In addition, Smarter offers the design and delivery of products, installation before or after house renovation, and after-sale services.

Within this variety of services, the primary niche market for Smarter is smart home and automation products and systems. These have three significant advantages: comfort, energy efficiency, and security. According to Dimitri, installing these technologies saves up to 40% in monthly bills. The smart home system allows you to control your smart door lock, thermostat, lighting, intercom, and other devices, with just one application. Among them, the most in-demand product today is the smart door lock, which can be opened with a fingerprint, code, or card.

"We help Georgian customers let go of the need for house keys, saving them both time and energy – there's no need to worried about lost keys when they can open their doors with a fingerprint! They can even do so remotely if they want, to let a babysitter or cleaner into the house. When renting, smart home users can set a temporary code through which tenants can enter the house, and when the door is opened, clients receive a notification," says Dimitri.

In addition to the smart door lock, there are several other gadgets in the smart home system, including:

Heating-cooling automation technology - regulates the temperature at home, thus helping reduce costs;

- regulates the temperature at home, thus helping reduce costs; Smart security detector - includes a motion, gas, smoke, water leak, and CO concentration detector. Besides the local alarm going off, the Smart detector will notify users via the app of any threat that can be acted upon immediately;

- includes a motion, gas, smoke, water leak, and CO concentration detector. Besides the local alarm going off, the Smart detector will notify users via the app of any threat that can be acted upon immediately; Smart cameras - include voice and motion detection. One can work or do chores peacefully while a baby is sleeping because the smart camera will notify users immediately if the baby cries or anyone enters the room;

- include voice and motion detection. One can work or do chores peacefully while a baby is sleeping because the smart camera will notify users immediately if the baby cries or anyone enters the room; Infrared ray (IR) remote controllers - if you want to control your TV, air conditioner, or any appliance with remote control from anywhere in the world, the smart controller is the device for you;

- if you want to control your TV, air conditioner, or any appliance with remote control from anywhere in the world, the smart controller is the device for you; Audio system - Smarter offers a high-performance audio system for home and public cinemas;

- Smarter offers a high-performance audio system for home and public cinemas; Electric blinds - control how much light is needed during the day by raising and lowering the blinds remotely. This product can replace the alarm clock when set to automatic mode - the curtains will open to wake you up in the morning and close at night at designated times;

- control how much light is needed during the day by raising and lowering the blinds remotely. This product can replace the alarm clock when set to automatic mode - the curtains will open to wake you up in the morning and close at night at designated times; Smart lights – Smarter offers a wide range of smart lights you can control from the app, including Kelvin variation and brightness adjustment.

Smarter imports an extensive number of products from international partners. Their exclusive partner is ORVIBO, the leading global company in smart home systems. Smarter also partners with Jonson Control, Salto, Ekinex, ABB, HDL, and other international brands.

How can I buy Smarter products?

The Smarter product range is designed to cater to a wide variety of dwellings, among them residential blocks, hotels, and apart-hotels. Smart home systems can be used in office buildings, shared workspaces, educational institutions, and many other types of buildings.

Smarter offers its customers retail, corporate, and B2B sales. For retail sales, Smarter has a rather impressive showroom in the center of Tbilisi - at Giuli Shartava Street N39. This is Georgia's only smart home showroom, offering an exciting consumer experience. Smarter engineers will discuss customer needs and preferences and offer tailored products to meet all their requirements. After installation, Smarter offers its clients after-sale services. The most popular items in the retail sector are cameras, smart homes, and access systems.

Corporate sales are a substantial part of business development. Smarter cooperates with almost all leading development companies in Georgia. It is vital for development companies to explain the added value of smart home systems to potential buyers. Smarter offers office, stand, and digital device mockups of smart homes to help them, where their customers have the opportunity to see and test every detail or mechanism of the smart home, open a door with a smart lock, remotely control the lights, and more.

For B2B clients, Smarter offers its products at a wholesale price. All technical companies and small shops operating in Georgia that use cameras, access systems, or other products Smarter provides them, will get advice on installation and system maintenance. In this way, Smarter aims to promote the development of the smart home concept throughout Georgia.

Visit Smarter branches here.

Projects implemented by Smarter.

Speaking to Entrepreneur Magazine, Dimitri Abuladze notes that, nowadays, it has become a requirement for medium and upper-middle-class development companies to integrate smart home systems into their projects. Accordingly, Smarter's portfolio is growing, and it is already partnering with almost 80% of the leading development companies in Georgia.

Smarter is implementing large-scale projects throughout Georgia and is happy to work with satisfied returning customers. Since the company started operating on the market, it has cooperated with such advanced development companies as Anagi Development, Silk Development, Adjara Group, Symmetry Park, Next Group, Tecto Group, and Demax.

The ongoing projects implemented by the Smarter team across Georgia are diverse and exciting in their nature. We found out more about some of them – read on!

Adjara Group project - Block D

In Block D, Smarter has introduced innovative access systems that conveniently allow users to remotely control the door of each room and allow different users to enter the building remotely. In Block D, Smarter used the products of one of the leading brands in the world - Salto. Smarter is an official partner of Salto in Georgia.

Park Home Saburtalo, a project by Anagi Development

Soon, in partnership with Anagi Development, Smarter will make Park Home Saburtalo an innovative, energy-efficient, and comfortable living space, with integrated smart home and intercom systems. Residents of Park Home Saburtalo will be able to employ their smart home technology in their apartments and the common entrance to the building from anywhere in the world.

The Green Cape Botanico project by Silk Development

The Botanico apartment block is located in Georgia's Green Cape, on the Black Sea coast. The building will have each of its apartments fully automated with smart home technologies, installed and maintained by Smarter. Shared spaces, such as hallways, pools, and fitness areas, will be equipped with modern access systems. This project is unique in its location and will certainly be distinguished by its innovativeness.

Demax Vake

Smarter is providing the Demax Vake project with smart home and intercom systems. Demax residents can forget the need to carry a door key about with them - their homes will have a smart door lock, operated with a fingerprint, card, code, or other means.

The intercom systems allows guests visiting the Demax Vake complex to make a call directly to the host's phone through the intercom, and the host will be able to answer the door from anywhere in the world should they wish to do so.

Tecto Franco from Tecto Group

"Tecto Group" is distinguished by high-quality construction and implementation of the latest industry standards. Residential complex Tecto Franco will be fully equipped with smart home systems, making it an energy efficient, comfortable, and safe place to live. Residents of Tecto Franco will be able to manage their apartments from anywhere in the world.

The "Navi" project in Gonio

Currently, the Smarter technical team is working in Gonio on the project "Navi," a residential property that is being equipped with smart home systems that will enable its residents to control various devices in the house remotely. Heating and cooling systems and smart door locks operated remotely will make renting apartments easier for their owners.

How big is the Smarter team?

Smarter has a team of 20 young professionals, all with diverse experience in the industry. They are motivated and passionate about their work, with an attitude that no task is too hard to handle.

Various departments at Smarter are responsible for its smooth operation. The design department oversees the design, the engineering department solves clients' specific problems and meets their requirements, technicians in the technical department are responsible for installation and managing the system, and the commercial department works in the direction of marketing, sales, and procurement.

The company's management constantly strives to ensure a harmonious working environment without any unnecessary restrictions for its employees. With its varied projects and scale, Smarter is an excellent platform for those who are just starting out in their careers and would like to learn and excel in the industry. Smarter encourages them to develop their skills and gain experience through hands-on projects. The company offers career development and upskilling with international certification and specified courses both locally and abroad.

What are Smarter's upcoming plans?

Smarter has had to overcome many obstacles since its inception. While developing the operational side of the business, the biggest challenge the Smarter team had to tackle was educating the general public and spreading the word about smart technologies.

"There was barely any information about smart homes in Georgia when we were starting out. Every time we went into a meeting and tried to introduce Smarter, we first had to explain what a smart home was and its advantages before we could even begin talking about Smarter actually making it happen," Dimitri recalls.

The fact that Smarter was a pioneer in introducing smart home technologies to the Georgian market helped the team to have a unique experience and gain customers' trust. The company still finds itself needing to explain smart home technologies to customers, but now they are not alone in doing so, as other companies have begun to appear on the market.

"Similar companies to ours are just now starting to enter the market, and we're happy to see it, because we're no longer the only ones talking about smart locks! We all boost each other and so grow the market - and the competition means we have no luxury to slack off!" Dimitri says.

Smarter is a young, modern and innovative engineering and technical company, one which has succeeded in changing perceptions of the tech field in the Georgian market. Where, before, the process of integrating electricity and other systems into an apartment or office was seen in a negative light, Smarter flipped this perception upside down with its innovative approaches.

Smarter has many ambitious plans for the future, and they want to branch out throughout Georgia. Currently, the company has offices in Batumi and Tbilisi, and they are already set to open a second showroom in Batumi. The Smarter team continues to promote the advantages of smart home systems in Georgia and plans to expand its operations region-wide.