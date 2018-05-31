From on-demand translators to self-driving taxis in retirement communities, here are services you need to know about.

Remember when ride-hailing apps and on-demand streaming services felt revolutionary? Every day, entrepreneurs are producing the next brilliant products -- things that are so intuitively useful, and so instantly longed for, that they quickly go from new and exciting to familiar and ubiquitious.

What does that look like today? As part of our 100 Brilliant Companies list, we highlighted 10 new services that already have people talking -- and forgetting what life was like before the services came about.