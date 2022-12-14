3 Ways You Can Pivot Your Business to Accelerate Your Growth

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most people think that once you "niche down," you're stuck. It's not true. When you run a successful niche business, you can speak to an incredibly specific audience on topics they care deeply about. That kind of personalization is increasingly sought these days, as 71% of consumers say they crave individualization from their brand interactions.

But choosing a niche doesn't mean you're locked into your original choice forever. It's not only possible but profitable to change lanes every once in a while — even if you've been driving on the same highway for a long time.