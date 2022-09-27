How to Grow Your Profits in a Niche Market

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The 2021 Mercari Reuse Report projects the secondhand goods market will increase to $354 billion by 2030. though this market attracts a specific audience, it's a ripe environment for innovative .

If you're selling something that falls into a niche category, you can't afford to stay stagnant. You need to embrace marketing, sales and other tactics to ensure your expansion. Otherwise, you'll miss out on scaling opportunities and the profits that accompany them.