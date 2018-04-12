After creating a potentially groundbreaking solution, two founders weren't sure whom to sell it to.

When Gil Addo's grandmother was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1998, she traveled from her home in Barbados to Boston for surgery, where the best care was available. The treatment was a success, but for the next five years, she had to regularly repeat the exhausting trek north for post-op care from a medical specialist. Addo knew there had to be an easier way.

"Most medical specialists' expertise is centralized in big cities, and they're overbooked and costly," he says. "And almost half the reasons a patient goes to see a specialist could be handled by their primary care physician." So along with his co-founder, Carlos Reines, Addo created RubiconMD, a digital platform that allows primary care physicians to consult virtually with top medical specialists around the country within 24 hours.