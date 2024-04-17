With the proliferation and integration of AI across organizations and business units, PR and marketing professionals may be tempted to lean into this new technology more than recommended.

AI tools have the potential to improve marketing efficiency and innovation, but leaders must understand what can be outsourced to technology and what requires a human touch. If you're talking about more detailed and technical content assets, these must be developed with the significant control and insight that only human writers and subject matter experts can provide.

Strong marketing and PR programs need human skills, ranging from emotional intelligence, voice and tone, to contextual adaptation. Large language models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini, and other AI tools are capable of stunningly fast outputs, to be sure. However, they'll never be humans with a lifetime of human experiences interacting with other humans.

AI's (limited) role in content creation — and why it should stay that way