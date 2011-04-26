The best artists in the business want to lay down their tracks at Allen Sides' Ocean Way Recording. Now he's taking his state-of-the-art studio expertise to them.

Allen Sides has had the entrepreneurial bug since he was a kid in the late 1960s, installing hi-fi equipment around Los Angeles and building elaborate custom speakers. Decades later, Sides is one of the world's premier sound engineers. His Ocean Way Recording in Hollywood recently renovated its Studio B, where he has recorded more than 500 albums, including Michael Jackson's Thriller and works by Eric Clapton, Green Day and Beck.

"I built my first studio in a garage to sell my custom speakers," Sides says. "But people got interested in my recordings, so I shifted gears and I was in the studio business."