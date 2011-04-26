Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Time doesn't stand still at Dusty Groove America--the ebullient, toe-tapping soul, jazz, funk and hip-hop records in constant rotation at the Chicago shop virtually guarantee that nothing, and no one, stands still for long. But Dusty Groove is undoubtedly a throwback to a different era in music retail: an age when consumers flipped through rows of vinyl LPs and CDs instead of clicking through iTunes playlists.

For collectors who still cherish the ritual of dropping the needle on a new record, studying the liner notes and drinking in the cover art, Dusty Groove is the place where the beat never drops.

"We have a real passion for what we do here," says Dusty Groove owner Rick Wojcik, a lifelong record collector and former University of Chicago radio DJ who co-founded the company with fellow music freak John Schauer in 1996. "We just carry what we like."