By Katherine Duncan May 22, 2012

How Myspace veteran Josh Berman and serial entrepreneur Diego Berdakin are using personal recommendations for exclusive merchandise by celebrity design partners.

With a model that combines the hottest trends in e-commerce--personalized, social shopping; vertical product categories; and, most important, celebrity endorsement--BeachMint has hit on a recipe for success.

The Santa Monica, Calif.-based company, founded in 2010 by serial entrepreneur Diego Berdakin and Myspace veteran Josh Berman, offers users personalized recommendations for exclusive merchandise by BeachMint's celebrity design partners in various categories.