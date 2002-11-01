For Subscribers

I'm Not Happy!

You're successful but miserable. Here's what to do when your dream business is no longer your dream.

By Paul and Sarah Edwards

Q: I am a successful business owner, but I can hardlystand to get up in the morning. I want to quit my business and moveto L.A. to return to my life as a professional musician. Of course,everyone tells me what a mistake this would be--they say"You're too old" or "Now that you are a success,you want to quit!" I've tried to give up this dream, butit simply will not rest or fade. How do we know when our brain islying to us? If I were happy, wouldn't I know it?

A: Yes, you're right. You would know if you werehappy. If, day after day, you can hardly stand to get up to faceyour business, you are not happy. Not wanting to get up in themorning is one of the main signs we list in Changing Directions without Losing YourWay as an indication it's time to make a change. Youcan trust your feelings on this. They're screaming atyou--throwing a tantrum, in fact! How much more miserable do youneed to become before you're convinced? This is how many peoplebecome ill.

