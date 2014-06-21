Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Connecting Entrepreneurs With Domestic Manufacturers

By
While the common thinking is that American businesses have to go overseas to get their products made, the Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) in Conover, N.C., has been connecting entrepreneurs with domestic manufacturers in nearly every state since 1990.

Originally called the Hosiery Technology Center, the organization changed its name four years ago to reflect its wide range of services, from prototyping to applied R&D, and the varying industries it assists. Although "hosiery" is no longer in the name, MSC is still an expert in the manufacturing of textiles, as well as many other types of products. The center is a one-stop shop for inventors and designers who need help getting their ideas through production and into consumers' hands.

