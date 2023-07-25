Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Want to Be More Productive at Work? You Need Better Hobbies. Here's how engaging in complex hobbies can offer mental rest and spur productivity.

By Aytekin Tank

Key Takeaways

  • Leisure time impacts our mental health.
  • "Deep play" boosts our creativity.
  • Hobbies make us more productive.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you stroll over to the Louvre's largest room, the Salle des États, you'll come across one of Da Vinci's most famous works of art: the Mona Lisa — an emblematic portrait in the history of art.

Considered a mastery of human anatomy and natural realism, the painting has gained widespread cultural appeal. And with good reason. Who hasn't seen the iconic image?

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Productivity Entrepreneurs Hobbies Success Mindset

Most Popular

See all
Business News

8 People Hospitalized After a Boat Crashes Into a House on the Lake of the Ozarks

The driver was suspected to be intoxicated at the time of the accident.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

This $20 Course Bundle Shows You How to Use American Sign Language for Business

Master ASL for business and expand your communication capabilities.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

I Took 2 Weeks Off and My Business Grew. Here's How You Can Also Take a Successful Break

Business owners should take time to get away and be refreshed. Here's how to take a break from your business and ensure your business thrives.

By Ramon Ray
Franchise

When's the Best Time to Use AI in Your Franchise? The Choice Is Clear.

It's no longer a question of if or when to implement artificial intelligence in training, recruiting and marketing programs, but rather what it has already cost you if you haven't.

By Mark Siebert
Growing a Business

70% of Small Business Owners Say Online Marketplaces Help Them Boost Sales — and Now It Can Be True For You.

To combat the expensive and burdensome overhead of physical retail stores, small businesses should fully embrace online marketplaces. Here are five compelling reasons why.

By Joe Dutra
Business News

'Truly Unprecedented': If You Are Hoping to Score a Lionel Messi Soccer Jersey, You Are Going to Wait a Very Long Time

The soccer superstar's authentic Inter Miami jersey is sold out through October.

By Dan Bova