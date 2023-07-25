Here's how engaging in complex hobbies can offer mental rest and spur productivity.

If you stroll over to the Louvre's largest room, the Salle des États, you'll come across one of Da Vinci's most famous works of art: the Mona Lisa — an emblematic portrait in the history of art.

Considered a mastery of human anatomy and natural realism, the painting has gained widespread cultural appeal. And with good reason. Who hasn't seen the iconic image?