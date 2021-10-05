Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Her Low-Income Patients Were Labeled 'Noncompliant and Defiant.' So She Raised $500 Million to Build a Healthcare Company That Put Them First. Working as a doctor, Toyin Ajayi witnessed how the healthcare system fails traumatized patients in marginalized communities-down to the language it uses to describe them. She started Cityblock Health to change the equation.

By Jessica Thomas

This story appears in the October 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Courtesy of Cityblock Health

When Toyin Ajayi, MD, began practicing family medicine in Boston, she cared for a patient for several years. "She had a number of chronic physical health diagnoses and a long history of mental health challenges, and she was often hospitalized because she hadn't taken her medicines," Ajayi says. "One time, when I was following up with her after yet another hospitalization, she told me, "I just want you to know, I am not noncompliant and defiant.' In healthcare we develop language that is not person-centered, and is sometimes even disparaging, and she had heard people label her that way. That was really profound for me, and it helped me formulate ideas about what it looks like to earn the trust of people we serve. It also started me down a path of trying to understand how chronic trauma shows up in people's health needs."

Related: 3 Strategies for Thinking and Acting Courageously

This is a subscriber-only article. If you join Entrepreneur+, you can save 20% with our 4th of July Sale.

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.
He 'Grew Up in Bars' and Was Drinking By Age 10 — But Entrepreneurs Changed His Life. Now a Business Owner Himself, He's Paying It Forward.
LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now
'Focus Is Just as Important as Passion': How to Avoid Entrepreneurial Deficit Disorder in Franchising
Lock
Kevin O'Leary Recommends This 6-Step Strategy for Making Money on Social Media
Lock
This Mindset Shift Changed My Life — And Gave Me the Courage to Leave My Well-Paid Full-Time Job.

Related Topics

Healthcare Community Women Entrepreneur™ Overcoming Obstacles Change Health and Wellness

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Pre-Boarding Scam': Customers Furious at Southwest Airlines After 20 Passengers Ask For Wheelchair Assistance to Board

A viral tweet is slamming the airline's wheelchair policy for boarding and disembarking.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.

Companies knew the mandated return to the office would cause some attrition, however, they were not prepared for the serious problems that would present.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Data & Recovery

Get a Lifetime of Cybersecurity Services for More Than Half Off

Protect your business with MonoDefense Security Suite.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'Do You Hate Me?': High School Teacher Shares Wild Emails He Receives From Students

Jordan Baechler teaches high school students in Ontario, Canada.

By Emily Rella
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
Business News

'Presumed Human Remains' Are Recovered from Titanic Sub Wreckage

The Coast Guard is analyzing debris and evidence found at the site of the imploded TITAN submersible.

By Jonathan Small