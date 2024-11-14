While slow, conscientious growth may not grab headlines, it is far less risky and more sustainable than rapid expansion.

Conventional wisdom is often wrong. An apple a day will not keep the doctor away. (You definitely still need to go to the doctor, no matter how many apples you eat.) You don't need to wait 30 minutes after a meal to swim. And you should not hire fast and fire faster.

The "hire fast, fire faster" mantra has been pervasive in startup culture for years. Back in 2011, Mark Suster wrote a widely-read article for Tech Crunch asserting that "most companies hire slowly and fire slowly — the exact opposite of best practice for startups."

Suster wasn't necessarily arguing for a revolving door of employees — more so that hiring is no different than any other rapid-fire decision a founder makes. And if a hire isn't the right fit, well, delaying the inevitable doesn't help anyone.