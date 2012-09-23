Labor Day Sale! 33% Off Entrepreneur+

Unlock this article and get unlimited access to our entire site. Use code SAVE33 at checkout - for new subscribers only.

Claim This Offer

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

How a Bad Roommate Sparked a Dorm-Room Startup RoommateFit, an online matching software modeled after online dating sites, grew out of Justin Mares' bad roommate experience his freshman year.

By Jodi Helmer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Problem solver:RoommateFit's Justin Mares.
Problem solver:RoommateFit's Justin Mares.
Photo© Randy Harris

Just weeks after moving into the dorms at the University of Pittsburgh, Justin Mares started thinking about transferring. The problem wasn't his professors or his classes. It was his roommate.

"He was unhappy and antisocial, the classic horrible roommate," recalls Mares, 22. "It really showed me how a bad match impacted the experience I had at school."

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In