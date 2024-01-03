Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

About writing, Ray Bradbury, author of Fahrenheit 451, once said, "You only fail if you stop."

When I began my book Automate Your Busywork: Do Less, Achieve More, and Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff, I thought getting started would be the highest hurdle, but upon finishing the introduction, I realized that keeping momentum was going to be an even bigger challenge.

Unlike my leadership work as a CEO, this process was a slow burn, and measuring progress wasn't as intuitive. At a certain point motivation waned, but then I read a 2017 article in The Guardian about another first-time author, Wyl Menmuir, whose approach was setting a daily goal for himself: 500 words a day. He also celebrated milestones — like reaching 10,000 and 20,000 words — and though it took longer than anticipated, completed his novel.