Little Wins Are the Secret to Motivating Your Team — and Yourself Stop focusing on competitors' success stories, but instead on your small victories.
Key Takeaways
- Being cognizant of smaller success milestones is vital in keeping a business flourishing.
- Don’t let yourself be weighed down by others’ seemingly overnight success stories: A rewarding career is better achieved by celebrating your own.
About writing, Ray Bradbury, author of Fahrenheit 451, once said, "You only fail if you stop."
When I began my book Automate Your Busywork: Do Less, Achieve More, and Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff, I thought getting started would be the highest hurdle, but upon finishing the introduction, I realized that keeping momentum was going to be an even bigger challenge.
Unlike my leadership work as a CEO, this process was a slow burn, and measuring progress wasn't as intuitive. At a certain point motivation waned, but then I read a 2017 article in The Guardian about another first-time author, Wyl Menmuir, whose approach was setting a daily goal for himself: 500 words a day. He also celebrated milestones — like reaching 10,000 and 20,000 words — and though it took longer than anticipated, completed his novel.