This is a subscriber-only article.

Save 33% on Entrepreneur+ during our New Year’s Sale
Use Code NEWYEAR33 at checkout.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Little Wins Are the Secret to Motivating Your Team — and Yourself Stop focusing on competitors' success stories, but instead on your small victories.

By Aytekin Tank

Key Takeaways

  • Being cognizant of smaller success milestones is vital in keeping a business flourishing.
  • Don’t let yourself be weighed down by others’ seemingly overnight success stories: A rewarding career is better achieved by celebrating your own.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

About writing, Ray Bradbury, author of Fahrenheit 451, once said, "You only fail if you stop."

When I began my book Automate Your Busywork: Do Less, Achieve More, and Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff, I thought getting started would be the highest hurdle, but upon finishing the introduction, I realized that keeping momentum was going to be an even bigger challenge.

Unlike my leadership work as a CEO, this process was a slow burn, and measuring progress wasn't as intuitive. At a certain point motivation waned, but then I read a 2017 article in The Guardian about another first-time author, Wyl Menmuir, whose approach was setting a daily goal for himself: 500 words a day. He also celebrated milestones — like reaching 10,000 and 20,000 words — and though it took longer than anticipated, completed his novel.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Leadership Entrepreneurs Psychology Success Strategies Goal Setting Premium

Most Popular

See all
By Jason Feifer
Taxes

File Your Taxes Early with This Deal on H&R Block Tax Software for $34.99

Get help with taxes thanks limited-time deal.

By Entrepreneur Store
Franchise

Beat the Chill With These Top Winter-Friendly Business Opportunities

From outdoor gear to indoor ski facilities, snow and ice control to chimney sweeping services, discover how these winter-focused franchises offer stability in all seasons.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Productivity

7 Strategies for Being More Productive in 2024, According to a Time-Management Guru

From scheduling your bedtime to taking me time, these are ways to make every hour count this year.

By Jonathan Small
Employee Experience & Recruiting

3 Hiring Apps for Employers That are Easy to Use

Using hiring apps can make hiring more efficient and help you find the right candidates for your company. Explore the benefits of three top apps to see how they can help grow your business by simplifying posting jobs, tracking candidates, and managing the hiring process.

By Entrepreneur Deals
Starting a Business

Ask Marc | Get Free Advice About Your Business From the Co-Founder of Netflix

Get free business advice during our next Ask Marc, live Q&A, on 1/9/24 at 2 PM ET. You don't want to miss it—send in your questions now.

By Entrepreneur Staff