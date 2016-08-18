Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
How One Liquor Brand Impresses Its Most Important Customer: Bartenders "Bartenders are our best salespeople and the opinion leaders," says Dragos Axinte, founder of Brazil's Novo Fogo Cachaça.

By Jeffery Lindenmuth

Novo Fogo Cachaç
A fit bartender is a happy bartender.

"Bartenders are our best salespeople and the opinion leaders," says Dragos Axinte, founder of Brazil's Novo Fogo Cachaça. (Cachaça is a spirit made from sugarcane juice.) That's why liquor companies typically ply them with contests, free trips, premiums and cash. But as a small player, Axinte couldn't keep up with that. So he offers yoga classes, 5K runs and softball games. There's no firm tie to sales, but Axinte says it matters: Revenue in the first quarter of 2016 is up 164 percent over the year prior. So why'd it work?

Did bartenders buy into it right away?

Our first event was a 5K run at Portland Cocktail Week in 2011. My wife had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and it triggered my sensitivity about health. I saw bartender friends who were on a tough road of excess and wanted to do something. So we paid a $20 entry fee to cancer research for any bartender who showed up and finished -- we got 50 people and a dog!

