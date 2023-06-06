There will always be someone above you, but whether you give them power over you is your choice. This leadership consultant shares the best ways to reframe the situation to give yourself an edge.

Someone is more powerful than you.

Maybe they're a boss, an executive, or a big client. Talking to them can be intimidating because you're always aware of the power imbalance between the two of you. But you must speak up — to contribute in meetings, to ask for a raise, and for many other reasons.