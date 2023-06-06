Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do There will always be someone above you, but whether you give them power over you is your choice. This leadership consultant shares the best ways to reframe the situation to give yourself an edge.

By Jason Feifer

Hinterhaus Productions | Getty Images

Someone is more powerful than you.

Maybe they're a boss, an executive, or a big client. Talking to them can be intimidating because you're always aware of the power imbalance between the two of you. But you must speak up — to contribute in meetings, to ask for a raise, and for many other reasons.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Related Topics

Leadership Networking Managing Employees Team-Building Workplaces Bosses Premium

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Sam Fonseca of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos on Simplicity for Successful Restaurants

Interview with Roll-Em-Up Taquitos COO Sam Fonseca about the power of social media, adjusting for customer expectations, and keeping Mama Karen's legacy alive.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Leadership

How to Get Unstuck From Stress and Find Solutions Inside Yourself

Executive coach and author Susan S. Freeman discusses finding a healthy problem-solving mindset in her new book, 'Inner Switch: 7 Timeless Principles to Transform Modern Leadership.'

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

California Woman Arrested For $60 Million Postal Service Scam

Lijuan "Angela" Chen faces two charges that each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

By Emily Rella
Business News

A Wegmans Employee Allegedly Stole Over $500,000 from the Company

Alicia Torres pleaded guilty to crimes carried out over nine years while working at Wegmans in Webster, New York.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Apple Just Unveiled Its VR Headset. What You Need to Know.

The Vision Pro is Apple's first major product launch since AirPods.

By Jonathan Small