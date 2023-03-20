Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.

It can be difficult to teach and train and to collaborate and share in meetings. Here are some tips to help you speak up.

Meetings are inevitable — regardless of what industry you are in. The best thing about meetings? When they're productive, meetings allow team members to discuss projects, upcoming needs, team goals and exchange ideas.

The problem is that you might find it hard to share your thoughts in this type of environment — regardless of whether you've started with a new company or feel shy. For some, this goes beyond shyness.