Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.

It can be difficult to teach and train and to collaborate and share in meetings. Here are some tips to help you speak up.

By John Rampton

Thomas Barwick | Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Feel more confident when talking in your next work meeting, regardless of whether you're an introvert or shy.
  • How to discover your unique voice and overcome any irrational fears you've developed.
  • You can shift your mindset to approach the situation differently.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Meetings are inevitable — regardless of what industry you are in. The best thing about meetings? When they're productive, meetings allow team members to discuss projects, upcoming needs, team goals and exchange ideas.

The problem is that you might find it hard to share your thoughts in this type of environment — regardless of whether you've started with a new company or feel shy. For some, this goes beyond shyness.

