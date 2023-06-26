Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
3 Simple Ways to Be More Self-Aware as an Entrepreneur It turns out there are two types of self-awareness. Here's how entrepreneurs can build both (and a more profitable business).

By Aytekin Tank

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the economy sailing toward rough waters, entrepreneurs and employees alike are bracing for tough times.

Some are claiming we're entering an era of "bossism" — a shift in leverage from employees to managers, enabling the latter to get away with some pretty ruthless behavior. But, as a business owner with more than 619 employees worldwide, I think that it's more crucial than ever for leaders to act with empathy and maintain a sense of self-awareness. After all, research has found that self-aware leaders are more effective and have more satisfied employees and more profitable companies.

