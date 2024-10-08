There's something empowering — and admittedly, scary — about the idea that we alone control our own stories. Here's how that sense of ownership fuels resilience.

Growing up, my family moved around a lot. My parents worked for the government, and uprooting our lives for a new city became routine. I got used to the rhythm of packing up my room, saying goodbye to my friends and starting over in a whole new place.

These new starts were never easy — acclimating to unfamiliar surroundings takes time, and I often felt that right when I'd finally settled in, it'd be time to move again. But all that frequent moving endowed me with something that would become indispensable in my later life, an asset that no money can buy and can't be taught in any college course: Resilience.

Talk to any successful founder and they will tell you their road to success was not straightforward. There are major setbacks, roadblocks and in some cases, catastrophes. I think often of the story of Soichiro Honda, who founded his eponymous car company back in the 1940s, but not before his first factory was bombed during WWII.