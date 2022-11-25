Subscribe for 50% off
Subscribe

Who Comes First, the Customer or the Employee?

Did the chicken or the egg come first? It is an age-old debate. But as an entrepreneur, should you value your employees or customers first?

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Which came first? It's a fierce dinner table debate. Dinosaurs laid eggs, so they came first. But did the chicken egg come first?

One much simpler problem to discuss is whether the customer or the employee came first.

Black Friday Subscription Sale - Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 50% off today.

Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.
Get 50% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE50 at checkout.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

'We Strongly Condemn Abuse': Balenciaga, Photographer Break Silence on Controversial Ad Campaign Involving Children

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Leadership

5 Team Management Secrets From a Serial Entrepreneur

Vladimir Gorbunov

Vladimir Gorbunov

Devices

Grab a Doorbuster Deal on a Top-Rated VPN

Entrepreneur Store
Read More