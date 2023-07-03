Joanna Knight

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® VIP
Group CEO of Moneypenny

Joanna Knight is the CEO of Moneypenny and VoiceNation, the leading virtual receptionist and phone answering providers. Knight is a regular contributor and speaker on key topics, including digital transformation, workplace culture, leadership and international growth.

Latest

Recursos Humanos

¿Por qué los mejores candidatos están escondidos a simple vista?

Contratar a la persona adecuada es clave para el éxito de cualquier negocio. A veces, la persona perfecta está justo frente a ti.

Employee Experience & Recruiting

Why the Best Job Candidates Are Hidden in Plain Sight

Hiring the right person is key to the success of any business, And sometimes, the perfect fit is right in front of you.

Consultoría

Por qué decir "no lo sé" te convierte en un mejor líder

Los grandes líderes no tienen todas las respuestas. "No lo sé" pueden parecer tres palabras simples e inofensivas, pero tienen el poder de fortalecer los negocios.

Leadership

Why Saying 'I Don't Know' Makes You a Better Leader

Great leaders do not have all the answers. "I don't know" may come across as three simple, innocuous words, but they do have the power to make business stronger.

Consultoría

Cómo cambiar el rumbo de tu negocio durante una crisis - y por qué no necesitas otra crisis antes de empezar a cambiar

El concepto de "pivotar" o cambiar de rumbo ha cobrado relevancia en los últimos años como respuesta a las crisis, las pandemias y las revoluciones. Pero, en lugar de reaccionar, ¿por qué no convertir el acto de pivotar en una forma común de hacer negocios?

Growing a Business

How to Pivot Your Business During a Crisis — and Why You Don't Need Another Crisis Before You Get Started Pivoting

The concept of the pivot has been brought to the fore in recent years as the answer to crises, pandemics and revolutions. But, instead of reacting, why don't we make pivoting simply a way of doing business?

