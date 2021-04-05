Need a Boost? Keep Track of Positive Feedback. When you remember who you are, you can keep becoming the person you want to be.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
In my desk drawer, I keep a black, leather journal. I've had the notebook for the better part of a decade, but the words inside of it aren't my own. Instead, it holds a collection of affirmation from people who know and appreciate me: colleagues, friends, relatives, even clients.
I pull the journal out of the drawer on two different kinds of occasions:
First, every time I receive positive feedback — a kind word, a compliment, or a fond anecdote or memory — I write it down.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In