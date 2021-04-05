When you remember who you are, you can keep becoming the person you want to be.

In my desk drawer, I keep a black, leather journal. I've had the notebook for the better part of a decade, but the words inside of it aren't my own. Instead, it holds a collection of affirmation from people who know and appreciate me: colleagues, friends, relatives, even clients.

I pull the journal out of the drawer on two different kinds of occasions:

First, every time I receive positive feedback — a kind word, a compliment, or a fond anecdote or memory — I write it down.