Small Team? No Problem. Here's How to Multitask With Efficiency.

Asking staff to take on multiple responsibilities doesn't have to mean chaos. Here's how to keep the office calm, happy, and productive.

Q: How can I help create in-office efficiencies, especially when my team is small and we're all juggling tasks and responsibilities? -- Michelle N., Nashua, N.H.

Put 10 entrepreneurs in a room, and you'll hear the same mantras recited: Hustle. Focus. Do more with less. Survive.

As inspiring as those words might sound, they can't ensure success. There's a reason that more than 50 percent of startups fail in the first five years.