Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2019

Entrepreneur Magazine - April 2019
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Kristen Bell and Her Cofounders Built a Company to Save Lives. But Growing It Wasn't So Simple.

With an entrepreneurial can-do mindset, the four Hollywood vets have built a business with soaring sales and global impact.

Minted Grew From a Stationery Brand to a Global Design Platform. Here's How.

By listening to her community and reacting quickly, Mariam Naficy built a business bigger than her wildest visions.

A Desktop Statue of a Hindu Deity Gives This Founder Daily Inspiration

The gift from his mother helps beverage entrepreneur Anshuman Vohra fight for success.

Related Articles

Why Former NBA Star Al Harrington is Betting On Cannabis
Athletes

Why Former NBA Star Al Harrington is Betting On Cannabis

The athlete is working to get sports leagues to embrace cannabis and CBD as a valuable resource for healing.
Jonathan Small Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur | 4 min read
The Best Franchise Brands Of 2019, By Category
Franchises

The Best Franchise Brands Of 2019, By Category

We ranked the top categories to highlight the best 104 franchise brands.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 9 min read
Want to Save the World? Kristen Bell Can Tell You How.
Social Entrepreneurship

Want to Save the World? Kristen Bell Can Tell You How.

Bell and the other founders of This Saves Lives answer burning questions from budding social entrepreneurs.
6 min read
Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Despite the lack of funding, black women are the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs today. Here's why.
Monique Greenwood | 12 min read
Why This Cannabis-Infused Beverage Is Being Marketed Like a Health Drink
Cannabis

Why This Cannabis-Infused Beverage Is Being Marketed Like a Health Drink

Mood33 is about feeling good more than feeling high -- and the design of its packaging has to make that clear to consumers.
Peter Page | 3 min read
Should You Compete With (and Potentially Kill) Your Own Business?
Problem Solvers

Should You Compete With (and Potentially Kill) Your Own Business?

Adam Schwartz's t-shirt company was struggling. Instead of saving it, he built something new -- and better.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
Natural Disasters Are On The Rise. That's a Big Business Opportunity.
Franchises

Natural Disasters Are On The Rise. That's a Big Business Opportunity.

The increase of hurricanes, floods and fires worldwide has created increased demand and opportunity for brands and franchises in the restoration space.
Jon Marcus | 12 min read
The Recruitment Platform Gradujuana Was Failing... Until It Changed Its Name to Vangst
Recruiting

The Recruitment Platform Gradujuana Was Failing... Until It Changed Its Name to Vangst

How a considered name change boosted business for the startup.
Juliet Bennett Rylah | 4 min read
To Succeed, Just Follow This Six-Step Plan
Ready For Anything

To Succeed, Just Follow This Six-Step Plan

Stuck trying to figure out what's next? Just start moving.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 5 min read
