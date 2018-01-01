Maggie Wiley

More From Maggie Wiley

Why Floyd Obsessed Over This Detail of Its Ikea-Inspired Bookshelf
Design

Why Floyd Obsessed Over This Detail of Its Ikea-Inspired Bookshelf

Easy of use and strength was key to creating a product that would last.
2 min read
This Stylish Duffle Bag Took 18 Months to Perfect
Entrepreneurs

This Stylish Duffle Bag Took 18 Months to Perfect

More than 35 manufacturers refused to produce Baboon's debut product. But the company's founders kept searching for the ideal partner.
2 min read
Why This Comforter Startup Had to Make Its Product Less Perfect
Challenges

Why This Comforter Startup Had to Make Its Product Less Perfect

When Buffy set out to build a cozy, cooling, eco-friendly comforter, they encountered an unexpected problem in manufacturing -- and had to solve it by making the item less perfect.
2 min read
What's Your Coworking Style? Find the Space That Matches Your Style.
Coworking

What's Your Coworking Style? Find the Space That Matches Your Style.

One is designed like a summer camp.
4 min read
4 'Smart' Objects That Have Earned the Name
predictions 2017

4 'Smart' Objects That Have Earned the Name

Maybe the future is finally here.
3 min read
