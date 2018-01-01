Maggie Wiley

Design
Why Floyd Obsessed Over This Detail of Its Ikea-Inspired Bookshelf
Easy of use and strength was key to creating a product that would last.
Entrepreneurs
This Stylish Duffle Bag Took 18 Months to Perfect
More than 35 manufacturers refused to produce Baboon's debut product. But the company's founders kept searching for the ideal partner.
Challenges
Why This Comforter Startup Had to Make Its Product Less Perfect
When Buffy set out to build a cozy, cooling, eco-friendly comforter, they encountered an unexpected problem in manufacturing -- and had to solve it by making the item less perfect.
Coworking
What's Your Coworking Style? Find the Space That Matches Your Style.
One is designed like a summer camp.
predictions 2017
4 'Smart' Objects That Have Earned the Name
Maybe the future is finally here.