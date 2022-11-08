Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Let's face it. It's not always easy to stand out, go against the grain or make a bold statement. It can feel easier to go with the flow than to swim against the current. When you step out, you can be seen and can feel uncomfortable. People might label you, point fingers and even judge you. You might even fear failing, and rightfully so because having anyone see you fail is terrifying. The horror of being in the spotlight keeps many people from ever stepping out and being true to their beliefs, opinions, and themselves. Fear keeps transformative thoughts and ideas buried, often resurfacing later in life when people ask themselves, "what if?"

What if I had stood up for what I wanted? What if I had taken that risk? What if I had raised my hand and spoken my truth…. would my life have been different? Could I have made a difference? Would I have been happier?