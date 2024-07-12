Everyone has blind spots — but ignoring them won't make them disappear. Instead, try identifying them and learning to work with them.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The internet is filled with articles warning us about the perils of blind spots. How to overcome them, conquer them, avoid them; or more forebodingly, how they can lead to your company's downfall.

While it's true that ignoring them can cause problems, blind spots are not inherently bad. Anatomically, a blind spot is a place in your retina that connects to your optic nerve, a sort of ocular no-man's land devoid of light-sensitive cells.

What's interesting about this isn't the blind spot itself, but the way our minds compensate for them. The right eye has a different blind spot than the left eye, and each supplies its own information to the brain, which fills in whatever's missing with what it thinks should be there. This sort of patch job is why we don't have noticeable holes in our vision. But that information also isn't 100% accurate.