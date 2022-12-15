Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The clamor for a shorter workweek is probably something you've read about in countless articles by now. There's even a running list of companies provided by Newsweek that have incorporated this as part of their work model.

"With staff wellbeing at the forefront of our minds, we have been experimenting with a more modern approach to work focusing entirely on outcomes rather than a more traditional input measurement," Adam Ross, Awin's chief operating officer, explained in 2021.