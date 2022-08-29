Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do bosses trust employees to be productive when working out of the office? An overwhelming number of employers do not, according to a new report by Citrix, which is based on a global survey of 900 business leaders and 1,800 knowledge workers (those who can do their job remotely). Half of all business leaders believe that when employees are working "out of sight," they don't work as hard. And 48% of the business leaders installed monitoring software on the computers of their employees to check on their work. No wonder only 49% of employees say that they trust their employer.

The perspective of such traditionalist business leaders aligns with Elon Musk's demand that all Tesla and SpaceX employees be "visible" in the office and work full-time in-person — including knowledge workers. That's based on Musk's belief that remote workers are "phoning it in" and only "pretend to work."