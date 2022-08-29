Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Employers: Productivity Among Your Remote Workers Isn't A Problem — Your Proximity Bias Is.

False intuitions of older, traditionalist leaders cause many to mistrust the productivity and performance of hybrid and remote workers. To address these false beliefs and address proximity bias, companies have to change their performance evaluations to measure deliverables, not passive presence.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do bosses trust employees to be productive when working out of the office? An overwhelming number of employers do not, according to a new report by Citrix, which is based on a global survey of 900 business leaders and 1,800 knowledge workers (those who can do their job remotely). Half of all business leaders believe that when employees are working "out of sight," they don't work as hard. And 48% of the business leaders installed monitoring software on the computers of their employees to check on their work. No wonder only 49% of employees say that they trust their employer.

The perspective of such traditionalist business leaders aligns with Elon Musk's demand that all Tesla and SpaceX employees be "visible" in the office and work full-time in-person — including knowledge workers. That's based on Musk's belief that remote workers are "phoning it in" and only "pretend to work."

Labor Day Subscription Sale - Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 20% off today

Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.

Get 20% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Yankee Candle Founder's $23 Million Estate Comes with an Indoor Water Park and Two 'Car Barns'

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Business News

'Tolkien is Turning in His Grave': Elon Musk Slams Jeff Bezos' Latest Project

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Leadership

Choose Your Words Carefully to Transform Your Mindset (and Your Success)

Amy M Chambers

Amy M Chambers

Read More