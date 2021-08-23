This Entrepreneur Went on a Reality Dating Show. She Didn't Find Love, But She Did Find a New Career Path.

In celebration of Black History Month, we are spotlighting great entrepreneurs from the past and present.

When Tennesha Wood moved to San Francisco after nine years in the Army, she landed a job in sales and began to explore the online dating scene. It was 2010, and searching for love online involved logging into a website on a computer, not swiping on the many apps people have on their mobile devices today. "I met a lot of really great guys that way," Wood says. "But not everybody you meet is going to be your Prince Charming forever, and there are some frogs in there. Most of the guys I met were really cool — they just weren't for me. There wasn't that spark and chemistry."