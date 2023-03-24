Why Failure is a Choice You Make
Failure is a product of our mind and therefore we determine if it exists or not. Learn more empowering ways to view situations where failure becomes a stepping stone, not a roadblock.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Let's face it. When something doesn't go how you thought it would, it can sting. Maybe you lost money, lost a relationship, lost a business venture or some direction you were headed. Then, you had to face the people you cared most about to say it was all over — tough conversations, lots of emotions, and no doubt some level of disappointment.
What if I told you that you were the problem and were responsible for the failure? What if I also told you that because you're responsible, you could also eliminate failure?
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5, get access to a ton of exclusive content and resources that will help grow your entrepreneurial mindset. You’ll find:
- Exclusive content from our network of today’s leading CEOs and business strategists
- Receive our flagship Entrepreneur Magazine - free!
- No more ads, and get access to the Entrepreneur+ homepage
- Free E-books written by our staff and other industry thought leaders