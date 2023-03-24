Failure is a product of our mind and therefore we determine if it exists or not. Learn more empowering ways to view situations where failure becomes a stepping stone, not a roadblock.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Let's face it. When something doesn't go how you thought it would, it can sting. Maybe you lost money, lost a relationship, lost a business venture or some direction you were headed. Then, you had to face the people you cared most about to say it was all over — tough conversations, lots of emotions, and no doubt some level of disappointment.

What if I told you that you were the problem and were responsible for the failure? What if I also told you that because you're responsible, you could also eliminate failure?