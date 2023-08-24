Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

10 'Old School' Employee Expectations That Will Die Out With Gen Z Gen Z has made it clear they are here to shake up the workforce and won't bow to the idea of traditionalism.

By John Rampton

Key Takeaways

  • As more Gen Zers enter the workforce, work norms are starting to shift.
  • Companies need to make these changes if they want to retain young talent.
  • It's more than just work-life balance; Gen Z expects opportunity and fairness.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Gen Z will shape the future of work. Why? We will witness the largest and most diverse generation in human history.

By 2025, Gen Z will account for 27% of the workforce in OECD countries and one-third of Earth's population. Gen Z, whose members were born between 1997 and 2002, grew up with technology and social solid values that shape their workplace demands. So it's unsurprising that Gen Z's entry into the workforce triggers changes in social contracts between employers and employees.

Despite this, many employers still hold outdated employee expectations. These expectations, however, result in employee dissatisfaction, low productivity, and high turnover.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Unlimited access, including premium content
  • No ads
  • Subscription to Entrepreneur magazine
  • Four free e-books a year
  • Subscriber-only events with our experts
Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Leadership Managing Employees Employee Morale Hiring Employees Generation Z Premium

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Commonly Used Hotel 'Perk' Is Disappearing Amid Rising Travel Costs

Once considered a common courtesy, early check-in and check-out requests are now met with mandatory charges.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle He Saw on YouTube Earned Him a Multi-Year Deal With Sony and Income Streams Generating Tens of Thousands

Ethan "Haze" Hayes, 22, picked up the hobby in college — then turned it into a full-time career.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Video: Couple Frantically Tries To Wave Down Cruise Ship Before Being Stranded At Dock

The couple was set to board the MSC Splendida in Bari, Italy.

By Emily Rella
Culture

What Is Women's Equality Day? Here's What It Represents and Why It Matters

Women's Equality Day serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and women's rights. It is crucial to address issues like caregiving leave, sexual harassment and gender biases to achieve true equality.

By Julie Kratz
Business News

'This Is So Beautiful': Internet Raises Over $420,000 For Burger King Worker Who Hasn't Missed a Day in 27 Years

Kevin Ford has worked at the Burger King at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for over two decades.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

People Underestimated Her 'Sweet' Idea, and She Took Advantage of It — All the Way to $125 Million in Annual Sales and a $360 Million Exit

Tara Bosch faced certain challenges as the young woman founder of SmartSweets. Her next venture, Bold Beginnings, is all about making it easier for the women who come next.

By Amanda Breen