Gen Z has made it clear they are here to shake up the workforce and won't bow to the idea of traditionalism.

Gen Z will shape the future of work. Why? We will witness the largest and most diverse generation in human history.

By 2025, Gen Z will account for 27% of the workforce in OECD countries and one-third of Earth's population. Gen Z, whose members were born between 1997 and 2002, grew up with technology and social solid values that shape their workplace demands. So it's unsurprising that Gen Z's entry into the workforce triggers changes in social contracts between employers and employees.

Despite this, many employers still hold outdated employee expectations. These expectations, however, result in employee dissatisfaction, low productivity, and high turnover.