Chris Mosunic, chief clinical officer at mental-health brand Calm, reveals how to make the most of your work day.

Work can be stressful, and the glorification of hustle culture doesn't help — in fact, it's been proven to reduce productivity and lead to burnout.

Taking breaks throughout the day — even small ones — is a great way to take some of that pressure off. Studies have shown that microbreaks lasting anywhere from a few seconds to several minutes can improve workers' concentration and outlook.