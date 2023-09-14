Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

4 Productivity Tips from Extreme Athletes That Will Make Your Business Stronger From conquering fear to problem-solving to accepting adversity, these are four ways in which breakthrough physical competitors can teach entrepreneurs to excel.

By Aytekin Tank

Key Takeaways

  • Pursue passions obsessively.
  • Get out of your own way.
  • Look for silver linings.
  • Break out of your comfort zone.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I imagine that to just about everyone, running a half marathon represents a challenge, but tackling a half marathon above the Arctic Circle while barefoot sounds akin to a superhuman feat. But for Dutch extreme athlete Wim Hof, aka the "Iceman," such a remarkable endeavor was just another ticked item on an already extraordinary to-do list — one that includes submerging himself in ice for nearly two hours and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in shorts and sandals. Hof also holds a whopping 26 Guinness World Records.

What makes this remarkable life possible?

One answer is that Hof learned to embrace the cold and its healing effects at a young age. As he told The Guardian, he jumped into a canal in Amsterdam at age 17, and briskly (pun intended) thought, "This is it!" He also believes in the power of mind over matter.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Unlimited access, including premium content
  • No ads
  • Subscription to Entrepreneur magazine
  • Four free e-books a year
  • Subscriber-only events with our experts
Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Productivity Entrepreneurs Psychology Positivity Athletes Premium

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

These Retirees Just Wanted Their Cats to Drink More Water. Now Their Remote Side Hustle Makes $80,000 a Year.

This couple wanted to make and sell something from the comfort of their home. Now they're offering up their playbook for others.

By Frances Dodds
Business News

American Eagle Sues Westfield for Security 'Failures' and 'Broken Promises' That Let a San Francisco Mall 'Deteriorate Into Disarray'

The lawsuit alleges Westfield allowed the property to deteriorate and become a hub for criminal activity, resulting in more than 100 security incidents in the American Eagle store between May 2020 and May 2023.

By Madeline Garfinkle
By Madeline Garfinkle
Management

Do You Talk Too Much? You Need Brevity — Here are 6 Communication Strategies to Avoid Over-Talking

Time is the most precious resource for an entrepreneur, as every moment is an opportunity to innovate, strategize and drive their business toward success. Don't waste another person's time because you don't have brevity.

By Roxanne Klein
Growing a Business

From Film Fan to Movie Mogul: The CEO of IMDb Shares His Journey Founding World's Largest Online Movie Database

For Col Needham, founding IMDb meant combining a passion for movies and knowledge of what the industry was missing.

By Robert Tuchman
Business News

Amazon Is Boosting Pay for Contracted Delivery Drivers—Starting as Soon as Next Month

The company is raising the average hourly rate for delivery drivers to $20.50 by mid-October.

By Madeline Garfinkle