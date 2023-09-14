4 Productivity Tips from Extreme Athletes That Will Make Your Business Stronger From conquering fear to problem-solving to accepting adversity, these are four ways in which breakthrough physical competitors can teach entrepreneurs to excel.
Key Takeaways
- Pursue passions obsessively.
- Get out of your own way.
- Look for silver linings.
- Break out of your comfort zone.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
I imagine that to just about everyone, running a half marathon represents a challenge, but tackling a half marathon above the Arctic Circle while barefoot sounds akin to a superhuman feat. But for Dutch extreme athlete Wim Hof, aka the "Iceman," such a remarkable endeavor was just another ticked item on an already extraordinary to-do list — one that includes submerging himself in ice for nearly two hours and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in shorts and sandals. Hof also holds a whopping 26 Guinness World Records.
What makes this remarkable life possible?
One answer is that Hof learned to embrace the cold and its healing effects at a young age. As he told The Guardian, he jumped into a canal in Amsterdam at age 17, and briskly (pun intended) thought, "This is it!" He also believes in the power of mind over matter.
