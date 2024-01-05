This is a subscriber-only article.

Work Could Be Making You Feel Like You Have a Permanent Case of Jet Lag. Here's How to Realign Your Internal Clock. Left unchecked, the modern workplace can totally disrupt your circadian rhythm. Here's what to do about it.

By Aytekin Tank

Key Takeaways

  • Adopt these habits to fine-tune your circadian rhythms.
  • Automate your work boundaries.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"I love jet lag!" said no one ever. Well, that's not entirely true. Recently, a Washington Post contributor made a case for embracing jet lag, rather than fighting it. She explained the benefits of catching sunrises and exploring sleepy streets when most residents are still snoozing.

I used to lean into jet lag as well. When I'd visit my family in Turkey or Jotform's office in Ankara, the flight back home to San Francisco would set me 10 hours behind. Instead of trying to overcome the effects of jet lag, I'd wake up in the middle of the night and get to work. I figured I'd put in a day's work and get to bed early. But I'd find myself dozing off by lunchtime, wired at night and very grumpy. What's more, my mind felt so fuzzy that I couldn't make headway on meaningful projects.

Related: Use This Hack to Schedule Important Tasks for When You're Most Productive

