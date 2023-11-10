Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
Here Are the First 5 Things I Would Do if I Were Offered a 4-Day Workweek to Maximize Productivity (And Make A Little More Money) Using a 4-day workweek, I plan ahead, learn new skills, network, and volunteer to maximize my productivity. And even make a little extra money.

By John Rampton

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The 4-day workweek is becoming increasingly popular. Businesses such as Buffer, Kickstarter, Microsoft, Shopify, and thredUP are now offering it. There's a good reason for that. Employees who work a 4-day workweek are more productive and less stressed, according to studies.

Additionally, 87% of U.S. workers say a four-day workweek would be appealing, and 82% think the idea would succeed, according to a survey of 1,047 people from Morning Consult. In addition, leaders such as Jamie Dimon have predicted that the next generation will likely work 3.5 days each week thanks to artificial intelligence (AI).

What would you do if you were allowed to work a 4-day week? These are the first five things I would do to maximize my productivity and make some extra money.

