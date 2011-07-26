Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I often write about an amazing tool or a great way to build business via the web. This month, let's talk about the ways this digital world can get to be too much. We won't weep and gnash our teeth. We'll just figure out what holes you may be falling into and find our way through to a better place, where you can feel confident using digital tools and not worry about drowning.

Tools for saving time Use an egg timer--or try the virtual version at



Track your time usage online at



Turn off push notifications to your e-mail and phone.



Set up twice-a-day check-ins on e-mail and other services.



Take back some Facebook time.

Are you maintaining a Facebook page for your business? The best use of your time there is to ask your community what they need and want, and to let them know about events and activities that might be of interest to them. Consider posting videos and photos from your events. Then close Facebook down rather than checking how your crops are doing on FarmVille or wading through several hundred status updates from your family members and friends.