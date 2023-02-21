Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment
This time-saving workplace policy means employees spend more time being productive each week.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to adapt to remote work, and the results have been surprising. A new study from the Becker Friedman Institute at the University of Chicago found that remote work saved about two hours per week per worker in 2021 and 2022. Workers allocated 40% of time savings to work and about 11% to caregiving activities.
That's over 45 minutes more work per week! No wonder extensive data shows that workers are more productive when working remotely.
