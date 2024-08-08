This Company Is Looking for a 'Chief Retirement Officer' to Scout 'Relaxing Locations' Across the U.S. — Here's How to Apply Joel Holland left the corporate burnout track — and wants to help others do the same.
Key Takeaways
- More than 50% of Americans hope to live to 100 but have financial anxiety about outlasting their savings.
- The median retirement savings balance for people between the ages of 55 and 64 is $185,000.
More than half of Americans hope to live to 100, yet 55% are also worried about running out of money at some point, according to a survey from financial services firm Corebridge Financial. It's a valid concern, considering that the median retirement savings balance for people between the ages of 55 and 64 is $185,000, per NerdWallet.
Despite the desire for a long and comfortable retirement and the increasing popularity of the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement, the reality is that many Americans are a ways off from that goal — and stuck in corporate America until they reach it.
Related: Your Retirement Savings Won't Last If You Make These 3 Common Mistakes, Financial Advisor Warns
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In