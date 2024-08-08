Joel Holland left the corporate burnout track — and wants to help others do the same.

More than half of Americans hope to live to 100, yet 55% are also worried about running out of money at some point, according to a survey from financial services firm Corebridge Financial. It's a valid concern, considering that the median retirement savings balance for people between the ages of 55 and 64 is $185,000, per NerdWallet.

Despite the desire for a long and comfortable retirement and the increasing popularity of the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement, the reality is that many Americans are a ways off from that goal — and stuck in corporate America until they reach it.

