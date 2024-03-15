Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Almost every morning, I force myself out of bed to hit the gym before work. On pitch-dark winter mornings, I can't help but feel like I'm going against nature. In a way I am — it's no secret that light is one of the most significant modulators of our circadian rhythms. If I happen to be working from Jotform's headquarters in San Francisco just after daylight saving time starts each spring, the groggy feeling is stronger than ever.

While daylight savings may guarantee more sunlight at the end of the day, it also means darker mornings. That's why many sleep experts didn't agree with the U.S. Senate when it proposed to implement daylight saving time year-round (and as of the writing of this story, the so-called "Sunshine Protection Act" is still in limbo). Sunnier evenings may boost spending, but they don't necessarily boost health or cognitive function.

The good news is that circadian rhythms are a matter of nature and nurture. There are simple behavioral tweaks we can make to optimize our cognitive performance based on our innate 24-hour cycles. As CEO of Jotform, a company that collaborates across various time zones, I try to be aware of the latest findings from circadian experts so I can do my best work wherever I am and encourage our team members to do the same. Here are some truths about circadian rhythms that have important implications for your thinking and productivity.