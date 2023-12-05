This Bad Work Habit Is Stealing a Shocking 72 Days of Your Time Per Year Here's how to recognize if you're guilty — and reclaim those precious days.
Key Takeaways
- The average professional spends 28% of their workday on email, but with strategic changes to their approach, it's possible to reclaim this lost time and increase overall work effectiveness.
- Intentional email management, utilizing filters, templates and scheduled checks can free up a substantial amount of time, leading to more significant engagement in meaningful work tasks.
I had an epiphany about managing my overflowing email inbox while I was on vacation, of all places.
For a while, I had been religiously adhering to inbox zero, practicing strategies like replying to seemingly quick emails as soon as they arrived and diligently reading every message and either responding or archiving. There was an undeniable satisfaction in feeling like I had gone through each email.
At the same time, I spent hours sifting through my inbox daily. Oftentimes, simple emails ended up not so simple at all — requiring researching, collecting input from various colleagues, and finally crafting an email. I was achieving my email goals — or was I?