This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

This Bad Work Habit Is Stealing a Shocking 72 Days of Your Time Per Year Here's how to recognize if you're guilty — and reclaim those precious days.

By Aytekin Tank

Key Takeaways

  • The average professional spends 28% of their workday on email, but with strategic changes to their approach, it's possible to reclaim this lost time and increase overall work effectiveness.
  • Intentional email management, utilizing filters, templates and scheduled checks can free up a substantial amount of time, leading to more significant engagement in meaningful work tasks.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I had an epiphany about managing my overflowing email inbox while I was on vacation, of all places.

For a while, I had been religiously adhering to inbox zero, practicing strategies like replying to seemingly quick emails as soon as they arrived and diligently reading every message and either responding or archiving. There was an undeniable satisfaction in feeling like I had gone through each email.

At the same time, I spent hours sifting through my inbox daily. Oftentimes, simple emails ended up not so simple at all — requiring researching, collecting input from various colleagues, and finally crafting an email. I was achieving my email goals — or was I?

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Productivity Email Entrepreneurs Habits Routines Premium

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

She Started Her Side Hustle to Solve a Serious Problem With Outdoor Furniture. It Blew Past Her Full-Time Job's Income — to $66,000 a Month.

Wendy Wang, owner of F&J outdoors, began crafting covers for patio furniture in 2018.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

This College Student Was Tired of Working In Bars Until 4 am. So He Started a Car Detailing Side Hustle — Earning $7,000 a Month

Jack TerHaar, a University of Georgia senior, is polishing profits with Detail Dawgs, a mobile detailing service in Athens.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

Bank Accidentally Deposits $86 Million Into Woman's Account, Freezes Her Assets

The incident occurred at the Malaysian bank, Maybank.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

3 Reasons Why Web3 Will Flip Digital Ownership On Its Head

Here are the three things that Web3 could completely change about digital ownership.

By Ivan Liljeqvist
Marketing

Why Every Entrepreneur Should Consider Starting a Podcast

This article sheds light on the power of podcasts, particularly for entrepreneurs, outlining steps to launch a successful podcast.

By Alex Quin
Business News

She Lost Her Job as a Disinformation Scholar at Harvard — and Claims Facebook May Have Had Something to Do With It

Dr. Joan Donovan alleges Harvard stopped her research after receiving donations from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Harvard denies the claim.

By Sam Silverman