Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I had an epiphany about managing my overflowing email inbox while I was on vacation, of all places.

For a while, I had been religiously adhering to inbox zero, practicing strategies like replying to seemingly quick emails as soon as they arrived and diligently reading every message and either responding or archiving. There was an undeniable satisfaction in feeling like I had gone through each email.

At the same time, I spent hours sifting through my inbox daily. Oftentimes, simple emails ended up not so simple at all — requiring researching, collecting input from various colleagues, and finally crafting an email. I was achieving my email goals — or was I?