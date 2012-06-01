In his quest for life-changing luggage, our business traveler packs up once more.

The e-mail came in, like so many do, promising to change my life. Revolutionary new modular technology ... the only piece of luggage you'll ever need ... virtually indestructible. Who could say no to that?

As it is for many business travelers, packing for a trip is the bane of my existence. I'm from the "big tent" school, which means that if there's any possibility I might need something, I bring it. Sport coat? Definitely. Cowboy boots? Sure. Heavy jacket for that trip to Orlando? Hey, you never know.